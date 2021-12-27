Advertisement
No injuries reported in repair shop fire
Published Monday, December 27, 2021 11:46AM EST
Ottawa firefighters battle a blaze at a repair shop on 9th Line Road in rural southeast Ottawa. Dec. 26, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Ottawa Fire Services)
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt following a Boxing Day fire at a repair shop in rural southeast Ottawa.
Firefighters were called to the shop on 9th Line Road between Castor and Marionville roads at around 2 p.m. Sunday. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the large building.
Firefighters also had to deal with the risks of propane tanks and motor oils while battling the blaze.
It took roughly fire hours to get the fire under control.
What sparked the blaze is under investigation.