No injuries reported in overnight fire
No one has been reported hurt after an overnight fire on Bayview Drive.
Several 9-1-1 callers reported flames coming from the home at around 3:23 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen from the roof.
Firefighters remained on scene well into the morning battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
COVID: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found
The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy.
Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 dead
At least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday.
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
Atlantic
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material
Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.
Roe v. Wade linked to New Brunswick’s abortion fight at Fredericton rally
Demonstrators at an abortion rights rally in Fredericton this weekend said the U.S. Supreme Court’s repealing of Roe v. Wade is linked to long-standing discussions about procedure access and funding in New Brunswick.
Toronto
Someone in Toronto won $20M in the LOTTO 6/49 draw last night
Check your lottery tickets if you tried your luck at winning Saturday’s $20 million LOTTO 6/49 draw. The OLG says the winning ticket from the July 9 jackpot was sold in Toronto.
Toronto is in the midst of a housing crisis. Why are development fees set to go up by nearly 50 per cent?
The cost of building housing in Toronto will soon rise by tens of thousands of dollars per unit as the city hikes development charges by nearly 50 per cent.
SIU investigating man's death after police interaction in Toronto
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 26-year-old man died following a police interaction in North York early Sunday morning.
Montreal
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
Montreal and Laval paramedics to apply pressure tactics Monday
The emergency services paramedics' union, which covers the Montreal and Laval territories, will apply pressure tactics on Monday to protest against working conditions that it deems unacceptable.
Quebec police department partners with organization to support violent men
Richelieu-Saint Laurent police want to support violent men in learning better behaviours, and they are partnering with Entraide pour hommes (EPH) to work towards this goal.
Northern Ontario
New wildfires reported in northeast region
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.
North Bay legions receive $40,000 to restore local monuments
Veteran Affairs Canada is providing more than $40,000 to restore two North Bay area cenotaphs.
London
'It was definitely chaotic': Rogers services restored for many following network outage
On Friday, the world halted for Rogers customers when the company experienced a nation-wide outage.
Winnipeg
Wild pigs: Tackling one of Canada's worst invasive species
With no signs of slowing down, wild pigs are considered by some to be one of the most destructive invasive species in Canada, and one expert says 'time is of the essence' in tackling the problem.
Kitchener
No injuries after fire in downtown Kitchener Saturday night
No injuries have been reported after a fire engulfed a three storey brick building in downtown Kitchener Saturday night.
'A complete write off': Rogers outage takes its toll on Waterloo Region
Some small businesses, hospitals, and residents of Waterloo Region are still feeling the lingering effects of the Rogers outage.
Calgary
Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Calgary Stampede events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a stop in Calgary to attend several events, including a trip to the Stampede grounds on Sunday morning.
Stampede shoots out of the gate with a 'Parade Friday' attendance record
More than 130,000 people attended the first full day of festivities at the Calgary Stampede, the city's premiere event.
Massive pancake breakfasts return to Calgary as thousands celebrate first weekend of Stampede
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
Saskatoon
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
Sask. on par with past years for tornado count, Environment Canada says
Saskatchewan’s smattering of severe summer weather continued yet again on Friday.
Saskatoon pub patrons evacuated after roof catches fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to calls of smoke at Hudsons downtown on 21st Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.
Edmonton
One year later: Investigation into Nicole Frenchman's disappearance continues
It's now been one year since family and friends last saw Nicole Frenchman.
Vancouver
BC Lions suffer first defeat of CFL season against Winnipeg in battle of unbeatens
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers found their offence as they improved to 5-0 on the season with a 43-22 win over the B.C. Lions.
Regina
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
Saskatchewan enlists help from Argentinian philanthropist to transport Ukrainian refugees
Premier Scott Moe said that the province looked for another way to bring Ukrainian refugees to Saskatchewan after an earlier attempt to arrange a flight through the federal government had failed.
'That's not the way I want to see us win games': Riders victory tainted by Marino's actions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders walked away with a 28-13 victory Friday night against the Ottawa Redblacks but a hit followed by excessive antics from defensive lineman Garrett Marino left a sour taste for many.