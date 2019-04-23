

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says no injuries have been reported–to people or livestock–after a fire broke out at a farm on Franktown Rd.

Firefighters were called to the area at around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. The people in the farmhouse were able to evacuate and get their animals out of the barn.

By 8:30 a.m., a second alarm had to be called as the fire had spread to other buildings.

Ottawa Police say Franktown Rd. is closed between Silver Fox Way and Dwyer Hill Rd.

The fire was declared under control at around 10:00 a.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

About 12 horses were in the barn when the fire broke out, but were safely removed from the area and corralled.

911 callers have alerted #OttawaFire to structure fire 8700blk of Franktown Rd between Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station Rd. Avoid the area. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles. Water Shuttles will be in place for rural area #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/VHohouZsSf — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 23, 2019

FRANKTOWN RD FIRE: Fire escalated to 2nd alarm. Rapid fire progression reported by crews. Fire in a mix of buildings: barn, residential as well as hangers. Area residents are asked to avoid the area & yield for vehicle shuttling water to the fire scene #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/nAkRgF0ry9 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 23, 2019

Working Fire on Franktown: Several structures and exposure at risk, @OttFire fire crews working on a defensive attack. No injuries and all live stock out of the barns. Heavy equipment is on its way to assist with suppression. @OttawaParamedic @OttawaPolice assisting. pic.twitter.com/mF3pkmNEFr — Todd Horricks (@ChiefHorricks) April 23, 2019

No injuries reported in Franktown Rd. farm fire Road closures: FrankTown Rd is closed in both directions from Silver Fox to Dwyer Hill. Please avoid area. #otttraffic https://t.co/eVbIUBBEOE — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 23, 2019