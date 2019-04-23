Ottawa Fire says no injuries have been reported–to people or livestock–after a fire broke out at a farm on Franktown Rd.

Firefighters were called to the area at around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. The people in the farmhouse were able to evacuate and get their animals out of the barn.

By 8:30 a.m., a second alarm had to be called as the fire had spread to other buildings.

Ottawa Police say Franktown Rd. is closed between Silver Fox Way and Dwyer Hill Rd.

The fire was declared under control at around 10:00 a.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

About 12 horses were in the barn when the fire broke out, but were safely removed from the area and corralled.