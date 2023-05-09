No injuries reported in fire in rural south Ottawa

No one has been reported hurt after a house fire in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa firefighters were called to a home on Marvelville Road near Bank Street at 2:40 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived, but everyone had managed to get out of the home safely.

Since the area is not served by hydrants, fire crews brought water in from a source on Dalmeny Road.

The blaze was declared under control at 3:36 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.