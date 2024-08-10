No injuries reported following targeted shooting at Lansdowne Park

No injuries were reported following a shooting at Lansdowne Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Police say they received a call at around 2:20 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Bank Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple bullets casings on the ground.

An investigation suggests the shooting was targeted.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.

Photos taken by CTV News Ottawa's Sam Houpt show damage to the glass window of the Porche dealership.

More than a dozen bullets appear to have been on the ground.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or send an email at GunsGangs@ottawapolice.ca. To remain anonymous, information can be submitted at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.