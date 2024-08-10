OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported following targeted shooting at Lansdowne Park

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Share

    No injuries were reported following a shooting at Lansdowne Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

    Police say they received a call at around 2:20 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Bank Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple bullets casings on the ground.

    An investigation suggests the shooting was targeted.

    Police say there is no risk to public safety.

    Photos taken by CTV News Ottawa's Sam Houpt show damage to the glass window of the Porche dealership.

    More than a dozen bullets appear to have been on the ground.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or send an email at GunsGangs@ottawapolice.ca. To remain anonymous, information can be submitted at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman

    The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News