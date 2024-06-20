No injuries reported following shooting at Gatineau, Que. home

Gatineau police say no injuries were reported following a shooting at a home on Lorrain Boulevard Wednesday night.

Police officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 5 a.m. after receiving calls from nearby residents reporting gunshots were heard in the area.

Upon investigation, police found damage that could be caused by gunshots to a residence along the boulevard.

Police add that there were two people inside the home.

Lorrain Boulevard is currently closed between Chambord Road and Croteau Street. People are asked to take Blanchette Road as a detour.

The investigation is ongoing.