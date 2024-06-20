OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported following shooting at Gatineau, Que. home

    Gatineau Police Gatineau Police
    Share

    Gatineau police say no injuries were reported following a shooting at a home on Lorrain Boulevard Wednesday night.

    Police officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 5 a.m. after receiving calls from nearby residents reporting gunshots were heard in the area.

    Upon investigation, police found damage that could be caused by gunshots to a residence along the boulevard.

    Police add that there were two people inside the home.

    Lorrain Boulevard is currently closed between Chambord Road and Croteau Street. People are asked to take Blanchette Road as a detour.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News