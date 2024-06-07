No injuries reported following electric car fire in a garage in Old Ottawa South

Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a fire that started in an electric car in a garage in Old Ottawa South in the early hours of Friday morning.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls at 2:34 a.m. reporting heavy smoke coming out from a house located on Glen Street.

When crews arrived on scene, six minutes into the initial call, they found an electric car was burning inside the garage of the house. That was when they started extinguishing the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 2:47. Firefighters then removed the car from the garage and made sure the fire doesn’t extend into the house.

The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.