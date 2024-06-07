OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported following electric car fire in a garage in Old Ottawa South

    Ottawa Fire Services
    Share

    Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a fire that started in an electric car in a garage in Old Ottawa South in the early hours of Friday morning.

    Firefighters say they received multiple calls at 2:34 a.m. reporting heavy smoke coming out from a house located on Glen Street.

    When crews arrived on scene, six minutes into the initial call, they found an electric car was burning inside the garage of the house. That was when they started extinguishing the fire.

    The fire was declared under control at 2:47. Firefighters then removed the car from the garage and made sure the fire doesn’t extend into the house.

    The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    • Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

      The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    • Grand opening of Michigan Central

      Some of Detroit’s greatest musical exports performed at a concert celebrating the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown’s decline.

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News