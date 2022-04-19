No injuries reported after STO bus catches fire in Gatineau

No one has been reported hurt after an STO bus caught fire in Gatineau in the area of Highway 5 and Highway 50 Tuesday afternoon.

José Lafleur, head of public affairs with the Société de transport de l'Outaouais, said no passengers were on board the bus when it caught fire and the driver was not hurt.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the bus. Firefighters arrived and brought the fire under control.

What caused the blaze is unknown at this time.