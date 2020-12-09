KINGSTON, ONT. -- There are no reported injuries but emergency crews remain on scene of a massive fire on Bath Road in Kingston on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday within a two-storey commercial building near Westdale Avenue, which was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Damage was contained to the main structure.

A video shared online shows flames shooting out of the building as crews worked late Tuesday night.

The fire department said on Wednesday morning that no one was hurt in the blaze and the building was abandoned at the time. The cause of fire remains under investigation and the total cost of the damage is not yet known.

Bath Road is closed between Princess Street and Palace Road as fire crews continue to work on hotspots at the scene and ask drivers to avoid the area.