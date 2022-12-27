No injuries reported after fire on Wilbrod Street

Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a fire broke out at a three-storey building on Wilbrod Street in Sandy Hill.

Police, who were responding to an alarm at around 7:20 a.m., spotted smoke and fire and called firefighters.

OFS says the building had undergone several renovations and there were holes in the floors, making it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames, which had spread through the walls from the ground floor to the third floor.

It took more than an hour to get the blaze under control.

What caused the fire has yet to be determined.