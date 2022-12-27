No injuries reported after fire on Wilbrod Street

Ottawa firefighters battle a blaze at a home on Wilbrod Street. Dec. 27, 2022. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters battle a blaze at a home on Wilbrod Street. Dec. 27, 2022. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina