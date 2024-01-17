No injuries reported after fire in Vanier

No one has been reported hurt after a fire Wednesday morning in Vanier.

Several people called 9-1-1 to report a fire in a multi-unit building on Deschamps Avenue between Durocher and Desrosiers streets at around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters could see flames on the second floor when they arrived.

Ottawa police closed Deschamps Avenue while firefighters got the blaze under control. The fire was out by 10:06 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.