    • No injuries reported after fire in Vanier

    No one has been reported hurt after a fire Wednesday morning in Vanier.

    Several people called 9-1-1 to report a fire in a multi-unit building on Deschamps Avenue between Durocher and Desrosiers streets at around 9:30 a.m.

    Firefighters could see flames on the second floor when they arrived.

    Ottawa police closed Deschamps Avenue while firefighters got the blaze under control. The fire was out by 10:06 a.m.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

