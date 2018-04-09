

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt after a fire at a pizza parlour in Westboro.

Firefighters were called to Napolis at around 12:50 p.m. Monday. A second alarm was declared before the fire was brought under control.

Firefighters say everyone in the building had safely evacuated.

A stretch of Richmond Road near Island Park Drive was closed as crews fought the fire, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no word on a damage estimate.