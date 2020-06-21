Advertisement
No injuries reported after dramatic balcony fire on Rideau Street
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 8:35AM EDT
A fire burns on a seventh-floor balcony at 234 Rideau St. Sat., June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Kate Dalgleish)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt after a balcony fire sent thick black smoke into the sky above downtown Ottawa Saturday night.
Several people called 9-1-1 just before 9:30 p.m. reporting smoke coming from a condo building at 234 Rideau St. A fire had broken out on a seventh-floor balcony.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, getting the blaze under control in a matter of minutes.
Officials did not say what caused the fire in a press release sent Saturday night, but said a fire investigator would not be required.