No injuries reported after basement fire in rural south Ottawa

Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a basement fire in rural south Ottawa Saturday night.

A resident on Manotick Station Road called 9-1-1 at 8:13 p.m., saying there was a fire in the basement and that everyone inside had gotten out safely.

Firefighters initially fought the fire from outside, through a basement window, before entering the home and putting the rest of the flames out, keeping the fire from spreading. The fire was under control by 9:46 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

While no injuries were reported, the fire department says the Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been called in to assist the residents whose home was affected by the blaze.