OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one has been hurt after a pair of separate fires overnight in different parts of the city.

9-1-1 calls came in at around 11 p.m. Sunday for a fire at a three-storey row house complex on Wingale Private, in the Greenboro area. Everyone had safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was out just before midnight.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army will help residents affected by the fire.

At around 1:30 a.m. Monday, 9-1-1 calls came in about a fire in the living room of a home on Fieldrow Street in Nepean. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Investigators are looking into the cause of each fire.