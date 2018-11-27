

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





No one has been reported hurt after a rollover on Highway 7, just west of Carleton Place.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a stretch of the highway between Townline Rd. and Tatlock Rd. at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found a tractor trailer had rolled over, spreading cargo and debris across both lanes of the highway.

Traffic remains detoured in the area as crews work to clean up the scene of the crash.

OPP say the ongoing snowfall is adding to adverse driving conditions in the area and are telling drivers to expect delays.

Carleton Place fire chief Pascal Meunier tweeted a photo of the crash early Tuesday morning.