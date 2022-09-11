No injuries in early morning fire in Vanier

The Ottawa Fire Service says no one has been hurt after an early morning fire in Vanier.

Several people called 9-1-1 to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Ste. Anne Avenue just off of Montreal Road, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters encountered a significant blaze at the back of a small bungalow.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

While no one was hurt, OFS says the Salvation Army and the Red Cross have been called in to assist the people affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.