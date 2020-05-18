OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police guns and gangs unit is investigating a shooting in Bells Corners.

Officers were called to Seyton Drive, near Westcliffe Road, at around 8:12 p.m. Sunday on reports of gunshots.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area.

No one was reported hurt, but police said shell casings were found at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.