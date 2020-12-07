WAKEFIELD, QC. -- No injuries have been reported after a tanker truck carrying gas fell on its side on Highway 5 near Wakefield, Que.

Authorities say the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. The tanker driver swerved, causing the truck to fall over. Gas began to spill into a nearby field.

Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to contain the spill and prevent it from flowing into the nearby river. Staff from Quebec's environment ministry are assessing the damage but say there is no risk of the spill getting into the water at this time.

Road closures are in place in the area of chemin Maclaren. It is unclear when the truck will be removed from the area.