OTTAWA -- Ottawa police confirm a report of shots fired in the Carlington neighbourhood overnight.

River Ward Coun. Riley Brockington tweeted that evidence of a shooting was found along Summerville Avenue, just off Merivale Road, at around 12:55 a.m. Monday.

The @OttawaPolice have confirmed that at approx 12:55am today, in the 1000 block of Summerville Ave, they responded to calls reporting gunshots.

Officers found evidence that a shooting had taken place.

There are no suspect(s) and no injuries have been reported.@CarlingtonCA — Riley Brockington - City Councillor, River Ward (@RiverWardRiley) July 27, 2020

Ottawa police say no one has been reported injured because of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Police say there have been 28 investigations into illegal shootings in Ottawa so far this year.