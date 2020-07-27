Advertisement
No injuries after shots fired overnight in Carlington neighbourhood
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 11:05AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police confirm a report of shots fired in the Carlington neighbourhood overnight.
River Ward Coun. Riley Brockington tweeted that evidence of a shooting was found along Summerville Avenue, just off Merivale Road, at around 12:55 a.m. Monday.
Ottawa police say no one has been reported injured because of the shooting and no arrests have been made.
Police say there have been 28 investigations into illegal shootings in Ottawa so far this year.