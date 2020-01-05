OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services responded to calls for a residential fire in Nepean early this morning.

Fire Services say they received calls for flames visible from the front of a two storey duplex at 4 Hillhurst Place.

When firefighters arrived, they found the lone occupant had already safely evacuated the residence. Crews had the blaze under control by 1:50am.

No injuries were reported, but Victim Services has been brought in to assist the occupant.

An investigator is being brought in to determine the cause.