No injuries after gazebo fire in Beacon Hill North

Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a gazebo caught fire Saturday morning in Beacon Hill North.

Fire crews were called to a home on Blue Jay Crescent just before 10 a.m. on reports a fire had started in a gazebo and was moving towards the house.

Firefighters arrived and brought the fire under control quickly without any significant damage to the home, though flames damaged a nearby cedar hedge and storage shed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.