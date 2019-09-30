

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt following a house fire in rural west Ottawa.

The first 911 calls came in from 3783 Woodkilton Rd. at around 7:25 a.m. Monday. A volunteer firefighter was first on the scene.

The house was fully engulfed by flames as fire crews attempted to battle the blaze. Water had to be shipped in to the area because there are no hydrants.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate.

The cause of the fire is unknown.