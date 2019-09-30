No injuries after fire in Woodlawn
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 9:04AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 10:56AM EDT
Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt following a house fire in rural west Ottawa.
The first 911 calls came in from 3783 Woodkilton Rd. at around 7:25 a.m. Monday. A volunteer firefighter was first on the scene.
The house was fully engulfed by flames as fire crews attempted to battle the blaze. Water had to be shipped in to the area because there are no hydrants.
Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate.
The cause of the fire is unknown.