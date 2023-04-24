No injuries after driver crashes into eyewear store

No one has been reported hurt after a driver crashed through the front entrance of an eyewear store in the Nepean area Monday.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the Eyewear Emporium on Woodfield Drive near Merivale Road at 9:13 a.m.

OFS spokesperson Nick DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa the vehicle ended up about 10 metres inside the store, damaging several displays and a non-load bearing wall at the back of the showroom. The structural integrity of the building, however, was not compromised.

There was minor damage to the car. Firefighters assessed the driver at the scene.