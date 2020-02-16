OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one has been hurt after an auto body shop in Centretown went up in flames Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the Unico Auto Service shop on Gladstone Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. on reports of heavy smoke.

No one was inside the business at the time.

Fire officials say the building and its contents were heavily damaged; however, a dollar loss estimate has not been provided.

The fire was severe enough to prompt Ottawa Police to close a stretch of the road for several hours overnight.

What caused the fire is under investigation.