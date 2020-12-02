PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say no one has been hurt after a school bus and a car collided in Pembroke.

Police said the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Maple Avenue. The bus was traveling north with 21 elementary school students on board when a car leaving a private driveway collided with it.

As the vehicles were moving slowly, no major damage was done, and all of the children are safe.

Police say there will be no charges in this case, but they're reminding all drivers to take weather conditions into account when driving.

There was a travel advisory from Environment Canada in effect for the Pembroke area briefly Wednesday morning because of a rapid snowfall that was forecast to move over the area.