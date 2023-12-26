No indication of cyber threat after brief IT outage at Montfort Hospital overnight
Staff at the Montfort Hospital say there is no evidence of foul play after an IT systems outage overnight.
"Late last night, Montfort encountered an IT network downtime. This now resolved issue lasted about 2 hours, during which time our phone and Internet lines were unavailable," spokesperson Martin Sauvé said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.
During the outage, staff reverted to paper-based records as backup while IT crews worked to restore service.
"There are no indications of cybersecurity threats related to this situation," Sauvé said.
"We wish to thank everyone, from staff to patients and loved ones, who demonstrated patience and understanding throughout this situation."
The Montfort's website showed a wait time of 5 hours and 45 minutes as its longest wait time in the emergency department as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
4 young children and their mother were killed in their French home. The father is in custody
Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother were killed in their apartment east of Paris, in what the local prosecutor called an exceptionally violent crime. Authorities said the children's father was arrested Tuesday and is the primary suspect.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Live updates: Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.
At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in weekend attacks in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen attacked remote villages over the weekend in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing at least 140 people, officials and survivors said Tuesday, the latest case this year of such mass killings blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the West African nation.
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
Power outages continue through Boxing Day for some Maritimers
Some Maritimers are spending their Boxing Day in the dark, as power crews continue their efforts to reconnect customers to the grid.
-
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Police investigating after gunshots fired 2 days in a row in Scarborough neighbourhood
Toronto police say they’re “actively investigating” after gunshots were fired two days in a row in a southeast Scarborough neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
'Not going to let this define me': Montreal martial artist with Parkinson's rakes in medals
54-year-old Haskel Garmaise has been practicing martial arts for nearly his entire life. That didn't change after his Parkinson's diagnosis three years ago.
-
-
Search for girl who fell into Quebec river now a recovery mission as it enters Day 5
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.
-
Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 17 between White River, Wawa
Highway 17 is closed Boxing Day between White River and Wawa as emergency responders deal with a collision.
London
-
Human chain for Gaza aimed at London Boxing Day shoppers
Boxing Day shoppers in southwest London, Ont. were reminded of world events as they searched for deals on Tuesday.
-
32-year-old missing man sought by London police
London police are asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old man.
-
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to join other provinces in excise tax on vape products
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is preparing to join other provinces and increase the tax on vaping products next year as a way to discourage their use, especially among young people.
-
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
-
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
Kitchener
-
What to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays are over
Many people toss out their Christmas tree after the holidays, but there are other options.
-
Wanted man has ties to Cambridge and Brantford
Waterloo regional police are hoping the public can help them find a man wanted in connection to a criminal investigation.
-
Former Guelph Storm scores in Canada's World Juniors opener
A former Guelph Storm player has helped Team Canada get its first win at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.
Calgary
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
-
Here's how to shop safely on Boxing Day according to Calgary police
As Calgarians get set to hit the stores to try and snag Boxing Day deals, the Calgary Police Service is sharing some tips on how to stay safe and prevent crime while making purchases.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Saskatoon
-
'We've effectively doubled': U of S president looks back on decades of growth
As 2023 comes to a close, the president of the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is looking back on a busy and successful year.
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
Riders acquire Tiger Cats defensive lineman Tre' Crawford
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed former Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive lineman Tre' Crawford.
Edmonton
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Vancouver
-
$5K fine for man who brought loaded gun across U.S.-Canada border
A man who was found with a loaded handgun in his car when crossing the U.S.-Canada border has been fined $5,000 and a 10-year weapons prohibition, according to a recently published court decision.
-
Boxing Day shoppers could back up traffic around Vancouver airport, officials warn
People driving to the Vancouver airport on Tuesday could face "increased vehicle traffic" due to Boxing Day shoppers at the nearby outlet mall, officials have warned.
-
Downtown Eastside overdose prevention workers continue to save lives on Christmas Day
Overdose prevention workers on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continued their life-saving work on the frontlines of British Columbia's toxic drug crisis on Christmas Day.
Regina
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
13-year-old arrested following break-in at condo construction site, Regina police say
A police operation on Christmas Eve that involved multiple units concluded after a 13-year-old youth was taken into custody.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.