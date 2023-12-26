No indication of cyber threat after brief IT outage at Montfort Hospital overnight

Staff at the Montfort Hospital say there is no evidence of foul play after an IT systems outage overnight.

"Late last night, Montfort encountered an IT network downtime. This now resolved issue lasted about 2 hours, during which time our phone and Internet lines were unavailable," spokesperson Martin Sauvé said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

During the outage, staff reverted to paper-based records as backup while IT crews worked to restore service.

"There are no indications of cybersecurity threats related to this situation," Sauvé said.

"We wish to thank everyone, from staff to patients and loved ones, who demonstrated patience and understanding throughout this situation."

The Montfort's website showed a wait time of 5 hours and 45 minutes as its longest wait time in the emergency department as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.