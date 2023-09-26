No gun found after Arnprior, Ont. schools placed on lockdown over weapon report

Ontario Provincial Police say there was no evidence of any weapon or suspicious activity after receiving a report that someone at an Arnprior school had a gun.

The report came in at around 11:30 a.m.

Police searched all local schools as a precaution. Lockdowns and "hold and secure" procedures were put in place.

"Officers did not locate a firearm or suspicious activity," police said in a news release.

Police did not identify where the threat originated.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Renfrew County District School Board said an "external call to the OPP" placed A.J. Charbonneau Public School in a lockdown Tuesday.

The board sent a note to parents saying the following:

"It was brought to our attention shortly after 11:45 a.m. today that A.J. Charbonneau Public School in Arnprior was placed in a lockdown. Police assessed the situation and deemed there was no threat. All emergency protocols have now been lifted and the school has resumed all regular activities."

OPP say their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Renfrew County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8422 (TIPS).