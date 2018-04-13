

CTV Ottawa





OC Transpo riders had an unexpected visitor Friday after a turkey flew by the fare inspector.

That's right, a wild turkey was spotted riding an OC Transpo bus near LeBreton Flats Friday afternoon.

Debra Rohac was nearby and snapped two photos before the bird flew away.

"A woman was shooing the bird off the road, it flew on to the bus as the bus was stopped at a red light," she said. "A minute later at Lebreton station I saw the bird fly down and it started to walk into traffic causing people once again to try and come to its aide."

Ottawa Police say no fowl play is expected.