

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City’s Finance and Economic Development Committee (FEDCO) has heard an update on the progress of the Confederation Line light rail transit project.

This is the first update since the Rideau Transit Group officially missed the Nov. 2 handover date it had set after missing the first date in May. It's also the final FEDCO meeting of the outgoing city council, before the newly-elected council is sworn in.

Transit Manager John Manconi could not provide any new information on when the trains will be ready for passengers, sticking with a timeframe of the first quarter of 2019.

Manconi said RTG is contractually required to offer a new date within 60 days of missing the Nov. 2, 2018 date, which means we'll likely learn the next target date by Jan. 2, 2019.

In the meantime, Manconi did promise to make the wait a little easier for transit users.

Fares were set to increase January 1, but Manconi told the FEDCO meeting Wednesday OC Transpo would not be increasing fares in the New Year.

He says details of the fare freeze will come as part of the 2019 budget process.

Meanwhile, a video showing the train running from Blair Station to Tunney’s Pasture Station has been released.