OTTAWA -- You can no longer just walk-in or drive-up to a COVID-19 assessment centre to be tested for COVID-19.

Ontario is eliminating walk-in testing at assessment centres in Ottawa and across Ontario and moving to a new appointment-based system in a move designed to eliminate wait times and unnecessary testing.

On Sunday and Monday, assessment centres in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will not accept walk-in or drive-up patients for testing for novel coronavirus.

Starting Tuesday, patients with COVID-19 symptoms will need to call one of Ontario's assessment centres and speak to a nurse practitioner for screening before making an appointment for a test.

The province says discontinuing walk-in testing service until Tuesday will allow the province's lab network to make significant progress in processing testing and allow assessment centres time to reset, deep clean and prepare for the new appointment-based model.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday that the move from walk-in to appointment testing should help reduce the testing line-ups and cut down on the processing backlog.

Ontario's move to discontinue walk-in testing means the only testing options available in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Sunday and Monday are places that offer appointments.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at RCGT Park and the CHEO clinic at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena offer appointment service.

In Kingston, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at Beechgrove Complex is using a manual appointment system on Sunday and Monday, with patients being screened by staff and assigned an appointment time. A new online booking system is expected to be ready on Tuesday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says the COVID-19 testing centre at Calypso Waterpark in Limoges will be closed on Sunday and Monday. The Casselman testing centre will be closed on Monday.

Testing clinics open on Sunday and Monday

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at RCGT Park is appointment only Sunday and Monday. To book an appointment, visit the Ottawa Public Health website.

The CHEO clinic for children at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena is open for appointment only. Ottawa Public Health says there are a limited number of appointments reserved for walk-up testing.

The Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment only. Call 613-933-1375 to book an appointment.

The Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre is available by appointment only. Call 343-475-0166.

The Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre is open Monday to Saturday, by appointment only.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at the Beechgrove complex in Kingston is open for appointments on Sunday and Monday.

13 pharmacies in Ottawa are open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

Shoppers Drug Mart

1180 Walkley Road, K1V 2M5

(613) 737 3344

More info...

647 Earl Armstrong Road, K1V 2G2

(613) 822-6746

More info...

455 Bank Street, K2P 1Y9

(613) 238 9041

More info...

541 Montreal Road, K1K 0V1

(613) 740-0616

More info...

3940 Innes Road, K1W 1K9

(613) 834-7383

More info...

2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, K1C 1G7

More info...

1937 Portobello Boulevard, K4A 4W9

More info...

1 - 2148 Carling Avenue, K2A 1H1

(613) 725 9990

More info...

1309 Carling Avenue, K1Z 7L3

(613)-722-4277

More info...

1102 Klondike Road, K2K 1X7

(613) 592-6010

More info...

Cedarview Pharmacy

112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2

(613) 823-1700

More info...

Medicine Shoppe

19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1

(613) 745-5905

More info...

Rexall

1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2

(613) 824-0082

More info...