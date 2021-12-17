Ottawa residents who lined up at LCBO stores hoping to get free rapid tests on Friday morning found that none were available.

The LCBO said on its website Thursday that free rapid take-home kits would be available "beginning Friday, December 17th" at 100 locations across the province, including seven in Ottawa.

However, when people arrived at the stores for their 9 a.m. openings, there were no tests to be found at any of the seven locations.

Hundreds of people lined up at the stores hoping to nab the free tests, which have become a hot commodity ahead of the holiday season with the surging Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Store employees told people in line at several of the locations they did know when the tests would be arriving.

At the Bank and Walkley location, an employee stood outside with a cardboard sign reading "We do not have tests yet, sorry."

An official in Premier Doug Ford's office said the LCBO began shipping the tests to the 100 stores Friday morning.

The seven stores the LCBO had said would have rapid tests are:

Bank & Walkley

Carling & Woodroffe (Fairlawn Plaza)

Rideau & King Edward

Gloucester Blair & Ogilvie

Nepean Hunt Club & Merivale (Nepean Crossroads)

Nepean Strandherd & Greenbank (Barrhaven)

Orleans Innes & Tenth Line

About 100 people in line at the Rideau LCBO waiting for rapid tests, despite staff saying the tests aren't here yet. A bit of chaos as staff try to move the line out of the parking lot, which abuts a giant construction site where cement mixers are trying to get in (as seen here) pic.twitter.com/38Q0mfThto — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) December 17, 2021

The plan to distribute free tests through LCBO locations is part of the Ontario government’s holiday testing blitz as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 takes hold and cases rise.

Along with the LCBOs, the province has chosen 10 pop-up sites in Ottawa to distribute rapid tests, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday.

However, those tests aren’t expected to arrive until Dec. 21.

You can view a full list of the first 100 LCBO stores due to get rapid tests here.

