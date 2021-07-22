OTTAWA -- A police investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse at an Ottawa child care centre has concluded without charges after more than three months.

The allegation of abuse at the Charmian Craven Child Care Centre in Gloucester was made to the Children’s Aid Society in April.

The city was told the alleged abuse was sexual in nature, but wasn’t provided further details.

A memo to council on Thursday said that police have informed the city the investigation has finished with no charges being laid.

“Throughout this investigation, the City fully cooperated with both the Children’s Aid Society and the Ottawa Police Service on this matter and have remained committed to ensuring the ongoing safety of children at the Centre,” said the memo from Laila Gibbons, associate general manager of community and social services.

Family members and staff have been informed, the memo said. The city has also informed the provincial ministry of education.