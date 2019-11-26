Ottawa Police say no charges will be coming to an OC Transpo bus driver who turned onto the wrong ramp early Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 12:25 a.m. on Montreal Road. The bus was travelling eastbound and the driver wanted to turn onto the eastbound on-ramp for Highway 174. The driver accidentally ended up in the off-ramp, which would have put him in the path of oncoming traffic. The driver then called 9-1-1 for help.

Hi Steven, we are aware and are currently mobilizing Supervisors and Ottawa Police to assist. I apologize for this and this will be investigated. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 26, 2019

“OC Transpo can confirm that an eastbound bus traveling on Montreal Road turned left onto the 174 westbound off-ramp, with approximately six passengers onboard at the time. The bus was traveling through a detour due to construction and inadvertently turned left one intersection before the correct intersection. As per our protocol, an investigation into this incident was immediately initiated.”

-- Jim Hopkins, Chief Safety Officer

No cars were hit and no one was hurt.