No charges for wrong-way bus driver: Ottawa Police
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:17AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:31PM EST
Ottawa Police say no charges will be coming to an OC Transpo bus driver who turned onto the wrong ramp early Tuesday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 12:25 a.m. on Montreal Road. The bus was travelling eastbound and the driver wanted to turn onto the eastbound on-ramp for Highway 174. The driver accidentally ended up in the off-ramp, which would have put him in the path of oncoming traffic. The driver then called 9-1-1 for help.
“OC Transpo can confirm that an eastbound bus traveling on Montreal Road turned left onto the 174 westbound off-ramp, with approximately six passengers onboard at the time. The bus was traveling through a detour due to construction and inadvertently turned left one intersection before the correct intersection. As per our protocol, an investigation into this incident was immediately initiated.”
-- Jim Hopkins, Chief Safety Officer
No cars were hit and no one was hurt.