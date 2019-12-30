OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is ringing in 2020 with a free ride.

The City of Ottawa says OC Transpo and Para Transpo service will be “no-charge” on New Year’s Eve from 5 pm to 4 a.m.

The Confederation Line will run from 5 am to 2 am on New Year’s Eve .The Trillium Line will operate from 6 am to 1 am.

New Year’s Eve “no-charge service” is sponsored by Safer Roads Ottawa and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Just a reminder, OC Transpo is operating on a reduced weekday schedule over the holidays.