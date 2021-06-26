OTTAWA -- The Canadian Museum of History will not be offering any special Canada Day activities this year following the discovery of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

"This is a moment for deep reflection on our history and on the impacts of that history on the country today," said the Canadian Museum of History in a statement to CTV Ottawa.

"Mourning these children and others yet to be found, the museum will honour them by continuing to provide a platform for Indigenous voices."

The museum in Gatineau will be open on July 1 and will offer free admission to the museum for visitors, but there will be no activities celebrating Canada's birthday.

The Canadian Museum of History says, "Understanding and confronting our past, including its darkest chapters, is imperative."

"We stand with Indigenous peoples and acknowledge the effects these tragic and horrific events continue to have on residential school survivors, their families, and their communities. The museum acknowledges and will continue to confront its own colonial past and to prioritize efforts that move us forward in the spirit of reconciliation."

Most Canada Day festivities in Ottawa have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the annual national celebration on Parliament Hill and in Major's Hill Park. Canadian Heritage said, "This year, more than ever, Canada Day presents an opportunity to show solidarity, understanding and resilience."