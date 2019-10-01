No arrests reported following police operation on Pinecrest Rd. for ‘possible gunshots’
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 8:19AM EDT
Ottawa Police say they made no arrests following a police operation Monday evening in the west end.
Police were called to an apartment building on the corner of Pinecrest Rd. and Carling Ave. at around 7:00 p.m. on reports of “possible gunshots.”
The operation lasted several hours and police had warned residents to avoid the area. It was cleared with a message that there was no threat to public safety.
Police would not reveal whether any evidence of gunshots—such as bullet holes or shell casings—was found at the scene. Police would only say their investigation is ongoing.
There are no suspects.
Ottawa Paramedics say they responded to the call with police but cleared the scene at 9:00 p.m. with no patients.