

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they made no arrests following a police operation Monday evening in the west end.

Police were called to an apartment building on the corner of Pinecrest Rd. and Carling Ave. at around 7:00 p.m. on reports of “possible gunshots.”

The operation lasted several hours and police had warned residents to avoid the area. It was cleared with a message that there was no threat to public safety.

Update: Police operation and investigation completed. No threat to public safety. Residents are able to access the area. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 1, 2019

Police would not reveal whether any evidence of gunshots—such as bullet holes or shell casings—was found at the scene. Police would only say their investigation is ongoing.

There are no suspects.

Ottawa Paramedics say they responded to the call with police but cleared the scene at 9:00 p.m. with no patients.