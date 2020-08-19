OTTAWA -- A ninth person has tested positive for COVID-19 at a City of Ottawa family shelter in the west-end.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services department general manager Donna Gray said staff received word on Wednesday that an additional person tested positive for COVID-19 at the Carling Family Shelter.

"This individual is a member of one of the four families reported last week. The family had already moved into a family isolation centre."

Gray told Council last week that eight people with four families had tested positive as of Aug. 12.

"All four families moved to a family isolation centre. Each family is receiving case management services through Ottawa Public Health and the Carling Family Centre," said Gray.

There are currently 12 families still on-site at Carling Family Shelter. There is capacity for 44 families.

All families currently at the Carling Family Shelter have been directed to isolate until Aug. 24.

Gray says as of Aug. 6, all staff and families at the Carling Family Shelter have been provided medical masks as per a recommendation from Ottawa Public Health.