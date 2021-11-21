OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some unique destinations to stay at this winter within two hours of the national capital region.

The dome house is located in Lac Superieur, Que, 160 km from Ottawa.

"Live a unique romantic experience in a dome under the stars," says the listing on Airbnb. "Relax in your private 4-season spa surrounded by a coniferous forest and birdsong."

Each dome comes with a queen bed, full bathroom and functional kitchen. There is a shared fire pit, hiking trail and indoor gas fireplace.

Dome the Lair by the Water is located in Brownsburg, Que., 125 km from Ottawa.

"Situated on a point of land bordered by water, this dome offers you a unique 180 degree view of a beautiful wild lake," says the listing on Airbnb. "A true wildlife sanctuary, you can observe several animal species in their natural environment including beavers, turtles and Quiscales."

The solar-powered, wood-burning dome designed for 12 months a year allows four people to stay comfortably. It includes one queen bed in front of the large window and two single bunk beds, along with indoor and outdoor fireplace spaces. Spacious classic showers and toilets are located in the welcoming building a five-minute walk away.

The dome is a five-minute walk from the parking lot.

Located in Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, Que., 200 km from Ottawa

"Observe horses, nature, firmament and winter beauty under a transparent dome in a Buble tent: snow-covered forest illuminated at night; view of nature, wildlife or horses, summer and winter alike in the heart of the magnificent mountain trails of the equestrian park," says the listing on Airbnb.

The Buble tent is completely transparent and accommodates two guests.

Toilets and heated shower are located in the wing of the large theatre accessible 24 hours a day a short walking distance away.

Located in Wentworth-Nord, Que., 140 km from Ottawa.

"For unusual accommodation why not a small house in the trees found in the forest on a quiet and protected estate in the Laurentian region of Quebec," says the listing on Airbnb.

The treehouse has room for two people, an indoor fireplace and a hot tub.

Located in Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carre, Que., 164 km from Ottawa.

"Our 4-season treehouses are nestled on the edge of a pristine lake in a 2000 acre protected regional park with 36 km of walking/snowshoe trails, 4 lakes, wetlands. Basic kitchen, wood-burning stove, sunny terraces, fire pit and picnic table," says the listing on Airbnb.

The treehouse can accommodate six guests. There's no road or electricity in the off-grid wilderness setting, and it's a 12 to 15 minute walk to the treehouse from the parking lot. Dry toilets are located near each cabin.

Located in Wentworth-Nord, Que., 140 km from Ottawa.

"Nestled on the side of the mountain in the branches and leaves, the house in the trees of the Sparrow is very intimate and perfectly integrated with its natural forest," says the listing on Airbnb.

"Perched on 10 feet of stilts, it is the ideal observatory of wildlife by day and stars by night from its panoramic terrace 30 feet from the ground."

The treehouse can accommodate four guests.

Located in Harrington, Que., 124 km from Ottawa

The Airbnb listing says the Terra Perma Treehouse is one of the highest cabins ever built in Canada.

"Live in the canopy, and experience life among the birds. Built on two towering pines, this 4 season off-grid palace is well equipped with solar power, private outhouse, propane heater, as well as indoor and outdoor cooking," says the listing.

The treehouse accommodates four guests.

Located in Wakefield, Que., 30 km from Ottawa.

"The Exode Nature Sanctuary offers an exclusive experience and magnificent views of the Ottawa Hills," says the listing on Airbnb.

"This glamping-type accommodation offers a cozy, heated space with a queen bed, dining table, kitchenette, stove and outdoor campfire."

The tiny house has space for two guests, and there is a private place for an outdoor campfire on the grounds. The tiny house is a two-minute walk from the parking lot.

The Airbnb listing says there is no running water or electricity.

Located in Mountain Grove, Ont., 136 km from Ottawa.

"Mason Cabin resides on 576 pristine acres in the Frontenac Spur of the Canadian Shield, where it sits humbly overlooking a secluded lake with expansive wilderness views," says the Cabinscape website.

"Hike along the extensive trails the property has to offer and meander through a mixture of forest, meadows, beaver ponds, and wetlands."

The Mason Cabin sleeps two people.