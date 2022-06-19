Nine unique places to stay near Ottawa this summer

Enjoy an adult only glamping dome experience along the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland, Ont. (Airbnb/Dome hosted by Kim and Yannick) Enjoy an adult only glamping dome experience along the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland, Ont. (Airbnb/Dome hosted by Kim and Yannick)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina