OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 226 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials confirmed 62 new cases in Toronto, 35 in Waterloo Region and 24 in Peel Region.

In Ottawa, the nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday follows eight cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 960 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 28.

A total of 2,084 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION