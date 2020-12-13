OTTAWA -- The Kingston region is approaching 400 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Five of the nine cases are linked to a close contact with a confirmed cases of COVID-19. The health unit said a case involving a woman in her 30s is linked to travel.

There have been 397 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region during the pandemic.

Health officials report 93 active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston as of Sunday afternoon.

9 new cases on Dec 13:

Female 0-9, close contact

2 Females 20s, close contact

Female, 30s, close contact

Female 30s, travel

Female, 40s, under invest

2 Males 10-19, close contact

Male 20s, under invest



On Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore warned the region could see new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise in the region.

"We can stay in yellow at present, but they are going to keep a close eye on our region.”

Dr. Moore also said there are 37 cases of COVID-19 linked to a Gananoque dealership and collision centre.

There have been 89 cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston-region over the last seven days.