Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region on Sunday
File photo of Kingston City Hall. (Kimberley Johnson / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- The Kingston region is approaching 400 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Five of the nine cases are linked to a close contact with a confirmed cases of COVID-19. The health unit said a case involving a woman in her 30s is linked to travel.
There have been 397 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region during the pandemic.
Health officials report 93 active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston as of Sunday afternoon.
On Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore warned the region could see new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise in the region.
"We can stay in yellow at present, but they are going to keep a close eye on our region.”
Dr. Moore also said there are 37 cases of COVID-19 linked to a Gananoque dealership and collision centre.
There have been 89 cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston-region over the last seven days.