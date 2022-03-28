Nine car vs. deer collisions in a week near Killaloe, Ont. prompt police warning

Ontario Provincial Police in the Killaloe area are warning drivers to be on the lookout for wildlife after nine crashes between drivers and deer in the last week.

“Don't veer for deer,” police warned in a release Monday. “By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway, and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.”

Deer collisions are a risk throughout rural eastern Ontario. Last fall, Lanark County OPP said they responded to nearly five dozen collisions with deer in October.

Police say if you spot a deer or another animal on the road, slow down as much as possible and steer in a straight direction.

TIPS FOR AVOIDING WILDLIFE COLLISONS