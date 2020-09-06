Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

Environment Canada says we will see a mainly sunny day today. The daytime high will 21 C.

There will be a few clouds up in the sky tonight with a low of 11 C.

For the Labour Day monday, there are expected to be showers throughout the day with a 70 percent chance. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm and wind gusts reaching up to 50km/h in the morning. The high will be 24 C. It will feel like 29 C with the humidex.

As kids head back to school on Tuesday, Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 17 C.