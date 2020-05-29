OTTAWA -- Several National Hockey League players living in Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic were back on the ice at the Minto Arena.

The arena on Lancaster Road reopened on Friday for pro players, national team members and high-level figure skaters to get some ice time, while practicing physical distancing.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux, former Ottawa 67’s forward Tye Felhaber, Jason Akeson and goalie Francois Brassard were on the ice early Friday morning.

Claude Giroux, Jason Akeson, Tye Felhaber and Francois Brassard back in action at the MSC in Ottawa. #SocialDistantHockey @NHL pic.twitter.com/DEivAdlQzX — Minto Skating Centre (@MintoSC) May 29, 2020

Later in the morning, former Ottawa Senators teammates Codi Ceci and Jean-Gabriel Pageau took to the ice with Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Calvin de Haan and Riley Brace.

Riley Brace, Calvin de Haan, JG Pageau and Cody Ceci adjusting to the new hockey normal at the MSC in Ottawa #SocialDistantHockey pic.twitter.com/9gsXHrg28v — Minto Skating Centre (@MintoSC) May 29, 2020

Minto Skating Centre General Manager Scott Lawryk says physical distancing measures were put in place at the arena, including having players arrive at the rinks in full equipment.

A maximum of five people are allowed on the ice at one time.

On Twitter, the Minto Arena said it can only offer ice rentals to professional hockey players and high-level figure skaters “in accordance with local bylaws.”

The NHL revealed its Return to Play format earlier this week, including plans for a 24-team post-season.