NHL Commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game

Gary Bettman takes questions from reporter at the NHL general managers' meeting on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. (TSN) Gary Bettman takes questions from reporter at the NHL general managers' meeting on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. (TSN)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.

North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as tensions rise

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters Monday, continuing its weapons displays as the United States moved an aircraft carrier strike group to neighbouring waters for military exercises with the South.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina