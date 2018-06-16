

CTV Ottawa





A group of NFL players have chosen Ottawa as their first international destination to host their free football camp.

The non-profit Fam1st Family Foundation, started by NFL Quarterback Joshua Johnson and Marshawn Lynch, aims to empower and educate underprivileged youth through a day long skills camp.

"You have to work with what you got," said Johnson, who grew up in low-income housing. "You have to learn to appreciate what you have and we are great examples of that and that's what we are trying to reflect on the kids."

Three hundred athletes ages 10 to 17 took part. Though the event was open to everyone, it was geared towards girls and boys from low-income families.

12-year-old Emmett Young was one of the many players who live in Ottawa Community Housing. He says its inspiration to see athletes from low-income families make it to their top of their game in the NFL.

"It feels like I'm going in the right direction," said 12-year-old Emmett Young. "It makes me feel like I can do it too."

Ottawa Community Housing, OCH Foundation, and the University of Ottawa partnered with Fam1st Family Foundation During for this day-camp.