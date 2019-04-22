

CTV Ottawa





Residents are calling the flooding in Lanark the worst they've seen since April 1998.

"It's never been this high," said Joe Vantrlborgh.

"It's the worst I've seen it."

At least six roads are underwater, including one of the main roads in, South Street.

"It just kept going and going," said Vantrlborgh.

"We've already pulled two cars out."

Homeowner Cheryl Shepherd can only sit and watch as gushing floodwaters raced through her house near the Clyde River.

"Am I going to worry? No.," said Shepherd.

"The water is stronger than I am."

This isn't the first time Shepherd's home was hit by flooding. Her home was inundated 1998's drastic flooding, but she says this year is more extreme.

"Slightly worse," said Shepherd.

"At least a couple inches worse."

Lanark's Providence Point, a popular tourist destination in Lanark is underwater too.

"The water was coming in this way, but it was also coming in from the back," said owner Jeanette Bosman.

Bosman has owned the property for 20 years, but says she's never seen anything like this year's flooding.

"Absolutely not," said Bosman.

"This year is just unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable."

Despite the dire conditions, Bosman remains filled with gratitude for the dozens of residents who helped fill sandbags and build sand walls.

"People have been amazing, there's food being brought, coffee, people are shoveling," said Bosman.

"I've been so overwhelmed."

"For us this is huge, we're a population of 600 people and when you've got a dozen houses affected it's equal to thousands of homes in large cities," said King.

"We've really been struck by all the people coming by to help."

King says although officials have told him water levels have peaked, everyone should stay on high alert.

"We're hoping it doesn't rain too much on Tuesday," said King.

"We could do without the rain right now."