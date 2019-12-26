An Ottawa woman is shaken after she says an iPhone was stolen from her two days before Christmas.

Tammy Culhane, who is living with MS and is in a wheelchair, was trying to sell the phone to help make ends meet this holiday.

“It’s been such a hard time,” said Culhane.

“The idea was to sell the iPhoneXR, valued at $800 dollars, to help get me through January.”

The 46-year-old listed the phone on Kijiji and Facebook. She received a response from sender who would only sign e-mails with initials.

Culhane met with the would-be buyer Monday night, and was surprised to see three teenage girls.

After first meeting at the Museum of Nature, Culhane says the girls said the Wi-Fi wasn’t working on the phone. The group moved across the street to the YMCA on Argyle.

“They again said the Wi-Fi wasn’t working, and said could we see the phone,” said Culhane.

“Two of the girls took off and one had the box and handed me back the box and it was empty.”

Culhane says she was reluctant to share her story publicly because of the shame and embarrassment she felt.

“I thought I was doing something good,” said Culhane.

“I wanted to make a few other people’s Christmases a little bit better.”

Friends of Culhane suspect that she was targeted from the beginning.

I doubt they realized tammy was in a chair, once they saw that their eyes lit up,” said Craig Baumken.

Baumkens is a friend of Culhane’s but is also her hockey coach. The 46-year-old plays goalie in the Ottawa Power Wheelchair Hockey League.

“She’s a good person and this is wrong,” said Baumken.

“Nevermind Christmas, this is wrong, period, on every level.”

Baumken says Culhane has always been determined to not let MS hold her back, which is part of the reason she likely went alone to meet the would-be thieves.

“I was angry at her because she put herself in a vulnerable spot but then again it could have been worse,” said Baumken.

“For some people 800 dollars is 8 dollars, but for others that’s a whole month of rent, or groceries.”

Culhane filed a report with Ottawa Police who are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile Baumken is asking the alleged thieves to turn themselves in and return the phone.

“Do the right thing. If you can sleep at night after this then I don’t know,” said Baumken.

“I know I couldn't and I know most people wouldn’t so look inside your conscious.”

Baumken started a GoFundMe to help Culhane get back on her feet.