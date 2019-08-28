

CTV Ottawa





Teenagers in Barrhaven are asking the city to install lights at a local skate park.

Built in 2016, Berrigan Skate Park is located in on Berrigan Drive just East of Greenback Road.

"For some of us, it really means everything,” said Ahmed Hafez.

“The skate park is a getaway for some kids so instead of going and partying they can come here at night.”

Hafez says once the sun sets, it isn't safe to use the park, and it's also difficult, but lights would allow the park to be used more.

"If we had lights, we could stay longer," said Hafez.

"It's getting darker earlier."

Users say the park not only keeps them active and out of trouble, but also builds a sense of community.

“I come every single day,” said Julian Patterson.

“I met a lot of friends here that I probably wouldn’t have met if it wasn’t for the skate park.”

Patterson says in order to ride at night, they have to bring flashlights.

“Once it starts getting dark out we can’t really see anything,” said Julian Patterson.

“We bring out our own flashlights to illuminate the ramps because you can’t see someone coming.”

Danny Duncan says he’s gotten hurt before trying to use the park after sunset.

“I fell right over here,” said Duncan.

“I couldn't really see anything because it was all dark.”

Hafez says other sport amenities and parks have lights, and skate parks should be treated the same.

“It's unfair that some places have lights and we don’t,” said Hafez.

“They get lights, that’s a disadvantage, because that’s their hobby, and this is our hobby.”

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Ottawa says while it’s technically possible to light a skate park, it is significantly more expensive

“Unlike an outdoor rink where we can effectively light the entire surface and defeat shadows with only 4 light poles, a skate park would require many light poles to shine light in multiple directions in order to defeat shadows that would be caused by all the features found in a typical skate park,” said Dan Chenier, General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services.

Chenier also says shadows would be a safety risk for users of a skate park

“Shadows can pose a significant risk for any night time sporting activity. Not being able to see or perceive edges, corners and angles pose serious risk on injury. At any skate park, adding lighting would require a study and precise installation of multiple light sources to make it safe. While each site would require specific study, staff anticipate lighting any skatepark would be at least 4 times the cost of a rink.”